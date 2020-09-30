Bitcoin exchange reserves dropped by $5 billion in the past year, showing signs of accumulation.
The Bitcoin (BTC) reserves of exchanges are continuing to drop, which suggests retail investors and whales might be accumulating.
According to data from CryptoQuant, all exchanges’ reserves dropped to 2.4 million BTC, which is equivalent to $25 billion. In contrast, in October 2019, exchanges had around 2.8 million BTC, currently worth $30 billion.
Bitcoin reserves on all exchanges throughout the past year. Source: CryptoQuant
There is a clear decrease in selling pressure from whales and retail investors
The reserves of exchanges increase when investors deposit Bitcoin. Typically, deposits or inflows are considered selling pressure, because traders have to send BTC to exchanges in order to sell.
Hence, when exchange inflows decline, it often signifies that the appetite to sell BTC by investors is declining.
Another chart from CryptoQuant depicts the trend of net inflows of Bitcoin into exchanges in the same timeframe.
Throughout the past two months, net inflows have generally remained in the negative 20,000 BTC level. Net inflows sharply dropped in recent weeks, specifically as BTC sharply rebounded from $10,300 to above $10,700.
On Sep. 26, Cointelegraph reported that large whale clusters emerged at $10,407. Whale clusters form when whales accumulate new BTC and do not touch the new holdings. Clusters usually indicate that whales are beginning to accumulate in a new area.
Considering the accumulation trend and the resilience of BTC above $10,000, investors likely have little appetite to sell.
All exchange Bitcoin net inflow. Source: CryptoQuant
Due to the confluence of the lacking willingness to sell BTC at current prices and consistent accumulation, BTC is on track for a strong quarterly close.
Another possible reason behind the steep fall in exchange net flows might have been large-scale hacks. Most recently, KuCoin was reportedly hacked for $150 million after the private keys of hot wallets were compromised.
BTC on track for its second-best quarterly close
According to Skew, Bitcoin is en route to see its second-best quarterly close. BTC closed the second quarter at around $9,140. It would have to stay above $10,600 to secure the second-best quarterly close.
The quarterly closing prices of Bitcoin since 2014. Source: Skew
There are several reasons behind the strong performance of Bitcoin throughout the third quarter. Most notably, BTC rallied in tandem with gold and stocks after the U.S. approved a stimulus bill.
The initial kick start of a market-wide recovery from the stimulus, combined with a low-interest-rate environment, created a favorable macro backdrop. The analysts at Skew said:
“One more day to go and still looking like second best quarterly close for #bitcoin but it's a close call with Q2 2020.”
Throughout the year’s end, there are three key fundamental and macro factors that could buoy Bitcoin’s sentiment, namely the weakening U.S. dollar, the prospect of a stimulus package and vaccines.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is continuing to show weakness against reserve currencies, in the likes of the yen, yuan and franc as the Fed has doubled down on its average inflation targeting strategy.
But while the prolonged weakness of the dollar might put the U.S. stock market at risk of underperforming against other markets, it should directly benefit Bitcoin and gold, which are priced against the USD.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic may be a lost case as community opens up about the blockchain's flaws
The Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, was a form of investor-directed venture capital fund that allowed users to raise capital and invest in startups.
XLM prints a scary bearish pattern on its monthly chart
Stellar (XLM) is the 18th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $1.5 billion and an average daily trading volume of $115 million.
REN’s splendid recovery stalls as bears swing into action
Ren is among the few cryptocurrencies that sustained an uptrend in the last week. Before the recovery, a breakdown that came into the picture in the first week of September saw the token explore the rabbit hole to lows of $0.16.
Bitcoin slumps to $10,700 as bears return
Cryptocurrencies are in red on Wednesday as we usher in the European session. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP have been capped under key resistance levels at $11,000, $360, and $0.25 in that order.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.