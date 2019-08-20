Bitcoin exchange Bitfinex ordered to provide documents to US authorities after ruling against it

- Bitfinex must provide documents to the U.S. authorities following a ruling against the organisation
- It comes as the Supreme Court of the State of New York presses against Bitfinex and Tether, regarding the engaged embezzlement of funds worth some $850 million.
The Supreme Court of the State of New York has made a move against Bitfinex and its sister company, stablecoin issuer Tether, according to a court filing. The focus is very much around accusations by the New York Attorney General (NYAG) Bitfinex engaged in embezzlement of funds worth $850 million.
As per the filing, it details:
The Court disagrees with (the NYAG) that it is (or can be) premature for the Court to determine whether it has jurisdiction to issue orders impacting the rights of Respondents in this proceeding,” the filing reads. That said, the Court finds based on the evidence and applicable law that it has jurisdiction – and a clear statutory mandate – to adjudicate this matter. Accordingly, (Bitfinex and Tether’s) motion is denied, and the temporary stay of the investigation is dissolved.
As a result of the ruling, both companies must supply the NYAG with whatever required documentation, for its investigation into what happened to the cash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...