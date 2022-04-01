Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Support is 45,000 as long as this doesn't become the retested resistance, we can still expect a move higher towards 50,000 as Wave (v). An important aspect with Bitcoin is it has been following much the same pattern as other assists such as equities which are also correcting and I expect then to correct even further, this can leave Bitcoin moving lower to the 43,000 in a larger abc correction.

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.