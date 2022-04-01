Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Support is 45,000 as long as this doesn't become the retested resistance, we can still expect a move higher towards 50,000 as Wave (v).
An important aspect with Bitcoin is it has been following much the same pattern as other assists such as equities which are also correcting and I expect then to correct even further, this can leave Bitcoin moving lower to the 43,000 in a larger abc correction.
