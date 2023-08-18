In the financial landscape, several assets exhibit inverse relationships, providing investors with diverse opportunities for hedging and speculation. A fascinating correlation to observe is the way Bitcoin interacts with the USD Index (DXY), Bonds, and Yields, especially when examined through the Elliott Wave theory's lens.
Bitcoin and USD DXY: Over recent periods, Bitcoin and the USD DXY have demonstrated an inverse movement. Typically, in Elliott Wave terminology, when one asset is moving in an impulsive wave upwards, the other might be charting a corrective wave downwards. At present, it seems that when Bitcoin embarks on a bullish cycle, the USD shows a bearish tendency and vice versa.
Bitcoin and Yields: Historically, yields top out when there's confidence in the economy and when central banks anticipate higher inflation. A rising yield environment might signify an aversion to riskier assets like cryptocurrencies, resulting in an inverse relationship between the two. With the current Elliott Wave count suggesting we might be in the phase iii) of A of either (B) or (2), this could be a pivotal moment to watch. If yields peak in sync with a USD upturn, it might signal a temporary downturn for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin and Bonds: Bonds, much like Bitcoin, act as a hedge against market uncertainties. However, in the current Elliott Wave framework, it's implied that as the yields peak and USD strengthens, bonds could see a dip, indicating they're bottoming out. In this scenario, with bonds at a low and Bitcoin potentially retracting due to a stronger USD and higher yields, it creates an intricate cross-asset dynamic.
To encapsulate, while Bitcoin remains a dominant force in the cryptocurrency space, its price movements are closely intertwined with traditional assets. The Elliott Wave count - iii) of A of (B) or (2) - hints at potential pivotal shifts in the financial markets. Traders should remain vigilant, analyzing these cross-asset relationships for informed decision-making.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
