Bitcoin Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin follows tech stocks and today I briefly compare Amazon (AMZN) to Bitcoin to offer a general understanding of the trend and timing of the low
Minor Group 2 MG2|48k}37,200|36,500 is the tested resistance, this means the market is leaving the Medium Level (ML4) 40,000 and the next levels are 35,000 then 33,000 which is the top of Minor Group1. That said the Bitcoin trend will move through 30,000 and lower.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: For short term traders use CME Futures to short BTC and Hodlers wait to buy Bitcoin at lower levels as I will be doing myself.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
