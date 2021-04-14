Hello fellow traders. As our members know Bitcoin BTC/USD has been giving us a lot of good trading setups recently. In this blog, we’re going to take a look at the latest Elliott Wave setup of Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency $BTCUSD is showing impulsive- bullish sequences. We’ve been calling for a rally and recommending members to keep buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings whenever chances occur .
BTC/USD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 2.10.2021
BTC/USD is bullish against the 43102.28 low in first degree. Cryptocurrency is giving us pull back wave ((2)) which still looks incomplete at the moment. The price is missing another leg down toward blue box area : 51406.1-46024.8 ( buyers zone). From the Blue Box area area we expect rally to take us toward new all-time highs ideally. We don’t recommend selling it. Strategy is buying the dips at the proposed blue box area. The main trend is bullish so we expect to see 3 waves bounce at least from the blue box. As soon as the price hits 50Fibs against the (B) blue high we will make long position risk free.
BTC/USD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 4.11.2021
Eventually Bitcoin made leg down toward blue box area. The cryptocurrency found buyers as expected and giving us nice reactions from the blue box . ((2)) black pull back completed at 50414.9 low. The price is showing now higher high sequences from the mentioned level. We would like to see further rally and break above ((1)) black peak to confirm next let up is in progress. We don’t recommend selling BTC/USD in any proposed pull back and favor the long side from the blue box. Members who took long trades are now enjoying profits in risk free positions.Our system is not hard to understand. We’re always trading in the direction of the main trend. Idea is to enter at the extreme areas which we mark on the charts as blue boxes.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD breaks all-time highs, but technicals spell trouble
Elrond has benefited from an impressive run since the beginning of April, gaining 77% to reach a new all-time high of $245.8. After this huge rally, the digital asset seems bound for a short-term correction.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon has a clear path to $0.54, suggests on-chain metrics
MATIC has experienced a significant rally over the past two days, and although most on-chain metrics suggest the digital asset is poised for further gains, there is one key indicator that shows Polygon might need to see a correction first.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
The topic of Dogecoin seems to have resurfaced among celebrities, triggering a frenzy among investors and pushing the DOGE price higher.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA to embark on 57% upswing shortly
Theta price is consolidating in a bullish pennant formed due to a significant spike in price followed by a consolidation in the form of a pennant.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.