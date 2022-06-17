Bitcoin Ethereum Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels.
Crypto Market Summary: A bounce off 20,000, then down to 17,200 - 16,500 I also compare Bitcoin to the NASDAQ on the intraday and and daily chart> I also take a look at a possible large bearish count for the NASDAQ and what would this mean for Bitcoin and crypto?
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Exit shorts at 20,000 Expect the price to bounce around Minor Group 2 and Group1.
