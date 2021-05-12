Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Tracking two wave counts
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: tracking two counts bullish and bearish
Trading Levels: 56,500, 57,200 and 58,000 as support helps the bullish case and 55,000 as resistance helps the bearish case/
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Explain in detail in the video
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
