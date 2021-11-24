Bitcoin technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast and trading strategies
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview.
Ethereum is expected to hug the 4000 Medium Level over the next few sessions.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bullish above 65,000 and bullish corrective below $65,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (b) of ii) of 3 of (5).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Waiting to confirm a low and but this dip.
