- Many cryptocurrency enthusiasts value Bitcoin at a much higher price tag compared to its current price.
- Bitcoin educator Michael Goldstein said that several BTC holders value the coin between $100,000 and $10 million.
While Bitcoin is currently priced at around $12,000, many experts likely value the coin at a much higher price tag. Michael Goldstein, also known as “Bitstein,” recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this theory.
Most bitcoins already cost at least $100k, but probably more like $10 million.— Michael Goldstein (@bitstein) August 18, 2020
If an individual purchases a Bitcoin at $10,000 but is not planning to sell it until the asset reaches $100,000, then the price tag of that Bitcoin is much higher than its current market value. With respect to this narrative, the important question that comes to mind is how many Bitcoins are currently worth $100,000?
At the beginning of 2020, 64% of Bitcoin's circulating supply had remained in the same wallets since 2018. This shows that most Bitcoins have a higher valuation than what present market prices indicate. In Goldstein’s opinion, many BTC holders value the asset between $100,000 and $10 million. These numbers are on par with price predictions made by several authorities over the years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Persistent bulls take the price back above $11,800
BTC/USD bulls attempt to fight back following a bearish Wednesday. The price has gone up from $11,758,56 to $ 11, 809.33. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level at $12,250 and $11,700.
XRP/USD remains under bearish control as price slips below $0.29
XRP/USD bears remained in control as the price went down further to $0.288. This Wednesday’s bearish price action saw the price dip below the $0.30-level and the 20-day SMA 20 curve.
ETC/USD bulls face strong resistance levels on the upside
ETC/USD dropped from $7.27 to $6.79 over the course of Wednesday. The bulls have a daunting task upfront as the daily confluence detector shows several strong resistance levels.
Bitcoin Jesus encourages unhappy BCH devs to buy DASH
Many BCH devs have been requesting an Infrastructure Funding Plan (IFP) for the coin for a while now. Roger Ver, the co-founder of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and aka “Bitcoin Jesus,” has recently ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.