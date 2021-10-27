Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply on Oct. 27 as $60,000 finally gave way to two-week lows.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin bites into major buy wall

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD nearing $58,000 at the time of writing, hitting its lowest since Oct. 15.

The move follows multiple retests of $60,000, with Bitcoin now taking liquidity in a large support wall with $57,000 as its base.

Analysts, as Cointelegraph reported, were already prepared, with some data suggesting a deeper dive to a low as $50,000 would still preserve the overall bull trend.

Commenting on the situation meanwhile, Charles Edwards, CEO of investment firm Capriole, blamed leveraged traders for sparking the volatility.

“Basically Bitcoin looks incredible here on most metrics, but leverage traders have gone out of control,” he argued.

“We won’t get sustainable price rises until that changes.”

Data showed $500 million being liquidated in a single hour across cryptocurrency.

Altcoins lose big on trend reversal

Ether (ETH) led a bleed from altcoins Wednesday, falling below its hard-won $4,000 support line.

ETH/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Several of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw daily losses of over 15%, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL).

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was still largely in the green, up 23% on the day despite the market turnaround and continuing a wild month.