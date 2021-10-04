Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are struggling around the $48,000 resistance level as short-term indicators reached overbought levels over the weekend. The next level of support is seen around $45,000, which could stabilize the pullback
BTC was trading around $47,000 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours. Still, the cryptocurrency is up 13% over the past week as buyers continued to defend lower support around $40,000.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from overbought levels, which means short-term buyers could exit positions around current resistance levels.
-
The last time BTC approached the $48,000 resistance was on Sept. 18, which preceded a near 18% sell-off.
-
Upside momentum on the weekly chart continues to slow, suggesting a period of consolidation could persist between $40,000 support and $50,000 resistance.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.