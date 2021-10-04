Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are struggling around the $48,000 resistance level as short-term indicators reached overbought levels over the weekend. The next level of support is seen around $45,000, which could stabilize the pullback

BTC was trading around $47,000 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours. Still, the cryptocurrency is up 13% over the past week as buyers continued to defend lower support around $40,000.