Bitcoin (BTC) is under pressure after buyers took profits near $36,000 resistance on Tuesday. Lower support is seen around $30,000, which is the bottom of the month-long trading range.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is entering July on a negative note and is down about 4% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin was trading around $33,000 at press time.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.

Source: TradingView