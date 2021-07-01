Bitcoin (BTC) is under pressure after buyers took profits near $36,000 resistance on Tuesday. Lower support is seen around $30,000, which is the bottom of the month-long trading range.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency is entering July on a negative note and is down about 4% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin was trading around $33,000 at press time.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
The relative strength index (RSI) is not yet oversold on the four-hour chart, which means sellers could remain active towards lower support levels.
Bitcoin failed to reverse a short-term downtrend over the past two weeks as resistance remains strong between $36,000 and $40,000.
The 50-period moving average on the four-hour chart is stabilizing, although price is attempting to break down, keeping up with a series of lower highs over the past quarter.
Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase since June, although improving momentum could support a relief bounce if buyers defend $30,000 support.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
