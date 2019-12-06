Bitcoin CoT report: The market is still net short but the position changes favour the bulls

- CFTC data shows the market is still net short.
- Asset managers are short 256 vs 93 longs.
- Leverage funds are short 1,257 vs 894 long.
Although this data shows the market is net short Bitcoin futures the changes from last week make for interesting reading. Asset manager shorts have been trimmed by 42 contracts, while longs added 37 contracts
Leveraged funds cut shorts by 412 contracts, while longs cut 261 contracts. This means that both the asset manager and leveraged funds are more bullish compared to last week.
Bitcoin has pulled away from the lows seen on 25th November and we are close to being USD 1000 above that level. The issue at the moment is that bulls cannot seem to gather any momentum when the price gets anywhere near 8K.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.