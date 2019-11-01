Asset managers hold 260 longs vs 86 shorts.

Leverage funds are 2016 short vs 956 short.

The latest comment of traders report shows asset managers are still net long 260 to 86 shorts. Leveraged funds, however, are heavily short holding 2016 shorts vs 956 longs. The asset managers net change also improved as the change was in favour of the longs 97 to 55. The leverage funds change was again heavily short 302 vs 6 longs.

So there seems to be a big divergence between asset managers and leveraged funds recently. The price of bitcoin today has been steadily rising in the US session. The price is heading to the 9,300 resistance level. The last couple of weekends have been pretty volatile so be ready for anything.