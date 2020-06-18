Bitcoin Chart Analysis: BTC/USD remains stagnant trading between $9,400 and $9,500

Bitcoin hasn’t seen a lot of action today as the entire market is flat.

Bulls managed to hold the daily 26-EMA but it could be broken today on June 18.

Another decent bullish reversal candlestick was formed on June 17. Unfortunately, Bitcoin hasn’t seen any notable continuation after two bullish reversal candlesticks. Bulls need to hold the daily 26-EMA and encounter a resistance level at the 12-EMA at $9,499.

BTC/USD daily chart

The daily chart remains in a downtrend, however, the bears haven’t seen a lot of action either. The RSI is almost oversold and could help the bulls in the short term. The MACD is still bearish but any decent move to the upside can change the indicator quickly.

There is a lot of support at the $9,231, the low on June 17 and $8,899, the daily low. Buyers can find more support at $8,637 and $8,105, the low of May 10. Besides the daily EMAs, bulls are facing a tough resistance level at $10,000.

BTC/USD technical levels