Bitcoin cash technical analysis: Can bulls gather enough steam to go past $400?
BCH/USD daily chart
- Following a bearish Tuesday, the bulls came back this Wednesday, taking the price up from $388 to $392.
- The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve, but it is still above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
- The market has found support on the upward trending line.
- Currently, the market is trending relatively horizontally, within a range of $411.25-$377.75.
- The Elliot oscillator shows 14 consecutive bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
- The latest session in the 4-hour market has taken the price above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves and on the top half of the 20-day Bollinger band.
- The narrowing of the Bollinger jaw indicates decreasing market volatility.
- The signal line is diverging away from moving average convergence/divergence line (MACD) line showing increasing bullish momentum.
- The SMA 200 curve has pierced through both the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves and is trending above the 4-hour market. These are all heavily bearish signs.
BCH/USD hourly chart
- The hourly BCH/USD market has pierced above the green Ichimoku cloud.
- The hourly price had negotiated with the $392.35 resistance line twice before it finally managed to break through it.
- Currently, the hourly market has had three straight bullish sessions.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has made a turn towards the overbought zone and is trending around 55.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|392.3654
|Today Daily Change
|4.1674
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|388.198
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|412.8305
|Daily SMA50
|354.5838
|Daily SMA100
|280.9608
|Daily SMA200
|210.3489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|398.0403
|Previous Daily Low
|378.8571
|Previous Weekly High
|452.1883
|Previous Weekly Low
|362.9877
|Previous Monthly High
|483.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|261.4551
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|386.1851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|390.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|378.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|369.1819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|359.5067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|397.8732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|407.5484
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|417.0564
