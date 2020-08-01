Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: Bearish correction begins, will $300 hold strong?

BCH/USD is going through bearish correction following two straight bullish days.

The RSI is hovering inside the overbought zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD has ventured into the overbought zone following bullish dominance over Thursday and Friday. The asset, having dropped from $301.09 to $300.13, is presently going through a period of slight bearish correction as price looks to drop below the $300-level. The price is trending in an upward channel formation and has re-entered the 20-day Bollinger Band.

BCH/USD has strong support levels at $273.80 (SMA 200), $265,78, $252.40, $249.72 (SMA 20) and $239.70 (SMA 50). The MACD shows that market momentum is still overwhelmingly bullish, while the RSI is still hovering inside the overbought zone.

Key levels