Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD subject to a potential explosive breakout

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 0.35% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD the price behaviour and technical structure suggest further moves south. 
  • The price has done little since 23 November, a lack of committed direction. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

Price action via the weekly is trading just above a breached flag structure, moving within consolidation mode. 

BCH/USD daily chart

The price within the daily view is narrowing, a range to the low of $200 to the high up at $225. 

 

Spot rate:                  211.49

Relative change:      +0.30 %

High:                          213.97

Low:                           211.70

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 212.9689
Today Daily Change 0.2604
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 212.7085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 216.6494
Daily SMA50 248.2306
Daily SMA100 255.4541
Daily SMA200 311.9359
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 215.2542
Previous Daily Low 208.5062
Previous Weekly High 220.5853
Previous Weekly Low 202.9433
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 212.6765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 211.0839
Daily Pivot Point S1 209.0584
Daily Pivot Point S2 205.4084
Daily Pivot Point S3 202.3105
Daily Pivot Point R1 215.8064
Daily Pivot Point R2 218.9043
Daily Pivot Point R3 222.5543

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it

One of these stories is the intense and profound relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin. The story approaches a moment of decision, where what happens can mark the future.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD reverses Sunday gains as Istanbul-inspired enthusiasm is over

ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high of $152.14 reached on Sunday, following the successful Istanbul upgrade.

More Ethereum News

IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, ignores positive fundamentals

IOTA price analysis: IOT/USD loses ground, ignores positive fundamentals

IOTA is flashing with red colors. The coin retreated from the 18th position a month ago to 20th place in the global cryptocurrency rating amid strong bearish sentiments.

More IOTA News

Tezos Price Analysis: Whales send XTZ/USD to multi-month high

Tezos Price Analysis: Whales send XTZ/USD to multi-month high

Tezos  (XTZ) is the best-performing digital asset today. The coin has gained over 6% of its value in recent 24 hours while all Bitcoin and all major altcoins have stayed in tight ranges amid low trading activity. 

More Tezos News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location