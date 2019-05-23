Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD remains above $400
BCH/USD daily chart
- BCH/USD went down from $406.30 to $402.50 in the early hours of Friday.
- Critical support line lies at $400, which the bulls must defend at all costs.
- The market remains above the 2000-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending at 65.60.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
- The five latest sessions in the 4-hour price chart have taken the price from below the 20-day Bollinger band to the middle.
- The 4-hour market finds resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
- The market is trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
- The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum as the signal line converges with the MACD line.
BCH/USD hourly chart
- The hourly market found resistance $407.75
- The Ichimoku indicator hints that upcoming market sentiment may be bullish.
- The bulls need to garner enough momentum to breach the critical $407.75 resistance level.
- Six out of the seven latest sessions in the Elliot oscillator is bullish.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|401.684
|Today Daily Change
|-4.0981
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|405.7821
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|347.7614
|Daily SMA50
|311.2013
|Daily SMA100
|227.4641
|Daily SMA200
|216.7646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|408.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|368.1427
|Previous Weekly High
|452.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|330
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|393.1891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|383.6244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|379.7263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|353.6705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|339.1982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|420.2543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|434.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|460.7824
