Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD falls below the $400 level
BCH/USD Daily Chart
- BCH/USD went down from $416.85 to $396.
- The price had a bearish break out from the flag formation.
- On the downside, the nearest support level lies at $385.
- The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50, and SMA 20 curves.
- The daily BCH/USD price finds support on the upward trending line.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has crept out of the overbought zone.
BCH/USD 4-Hour Chart
- The 4-hour BCH/USD market has had a bearish breakout from the triangle formation.
- The 20-day Bollinger band has narrowed, which shows decreasing market volatility.
- The latest bearish session has breached the lower curve of the Bollinger band.
- The price is trending below the SMA 20 curve and above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows six consecutive bearish sessions.
BCH/USD Hourly Chart
- The hourly BCH/USD price has had a bearish breakout from the red cloud of the Ichimoku indicator.
- The future market sentiment will remain bearish as per the Ichimoku red cloud.
- The market found support on the $388 line and then bounced back up.
- The Elliot Oscillator shows four consecutive bearish sessions.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|395.2052
|Today Daily Change
|-21.9092
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.25
|Today daily open
|417.1144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|334.7104
|Daily SMA50
|303.5364
|Daily SMA100
|221.996
|Daily SMA200
|217.0463
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|446.9992
|Previous Daily Low
|400.5084
|Previous Weekly High
|452.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|330
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|429.2397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|418.2679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|396.0822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|375.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|349.5915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|442.5729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|468.0314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|489.0636
