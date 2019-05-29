Bitcoin cash technical analysis: BCH/USD faces short-term correction
BCH/USD daily chart
- BCH/USD went up from $457 to $466.85 in the early hours of Thursday.
- Bitcoin cash enjoyed a bullish day this Wednesday as well when it went up from $433.85 to $457.
- The price is trending in an upwards channel formation.
- The price has gone through a pattern of consolidation and bullish breakout.
- The price is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The 20-day Bollinger band is narrowing, which indicates lower market volatility.
- The latest session has gone above the upper curve of the Bollinger band, which indicates that it is over-valued and may face correction.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the overbought zone around 73.5.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour BCH/USD market is trending above the red cloud of the Ichimoku indicator.
- The 4-hour price found support on the upward trending line and at $457.25
- The upcoming market sentiment is bearish as per the Ichimoku indicator.
- The Elliot oscillator has had five bullish sessions in a row with increasing intensity.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows four bullish sessions in a row of increasing intensity.
BCH/USD hourly chart
- The BCH/USD formed a triangle formation, from which the market has had a bullish breakout.
- The hourly price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The SMA 20 curve has taken a turn and is now acting as market support.
- The bulls found resistance at $474.50 and then crashed down to $466.85.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line was about to converge with the MACD line before they suddenly diverged. It shows that bullish momentum was decreasing before it suddenly went up.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|466.4003
|Today Daily Change
|9.7828
|Today Daily Change %
|2.14
|Today daily open
|456.6175
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|390.9191
|Daily SMA50
|326.4027
|Daily SMA100
|245.9946
|Daily SMA200
|213.9535
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|465.7978
|Previous Daily Low
|419.7792
|Previous Weekly High
|446.9992
|Previous Weekly Low
|356.3055
|Previous Monthly High
|352.3611
|Previous Monthly Low
|166.4624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|448.2187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|437.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|428.9985
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|401.3795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|382.9799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|475.0171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|493.4168
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|521.0358
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.