Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bulls retreat from the $300-level

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD bulls have stayed in control for the second straight day.
  • The daily price chart shows strong resistance levels at $302.45 and $310.45.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $284.78 to $294.25. The price reached intraday highs of $297.65 before the bulls commenced their retreat. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around 57.15.

BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $302.45 and $310.45. On the downside, we have five healthy support levels at $289.90 (SMA 20), $281.50, $271.25 (SMA 200), $258.68 and $254.50 (SMA 50).

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 292.8711
Today Daily Change 8.0745
Today Daily Change % 2.84
Today daily open 284.7966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 287.1488
Daily SMA50 252.6286
Daily SMA100 247.3366
Daily SMA200 271.6492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 290.2806
Previous Daily Low 270.9403
Previous Weekly High 338.2532
Previous Weekly Low 244.1306
Previous Monthly High 306.6192
Previous Monthly Low 215.8202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 282.8926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 278.3283
Daily Pivot Point S1 273.731
Daily Pivot Point S2 262.6655
Daily Pivot Point S3 254.3907
Daily Pivot Point R1 293.0714
Daily Pivot Point R2 301.3461
Daily Pivot Point R3 312.4117

 


 

