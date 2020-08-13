Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bulls retreat from the $300-level

- BCH/USD bulls have stayed in control for the second straight day.
- The daily price chart shows strong resistance levels at $302.45 and $310.45.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $284.78 to $294.25. The price reached intraday highs of $297.65 before the bulls commenced their retreat. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around 57.15.
BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $302.45 and $310.45. On the downside, we have five healthy support levels at $289.90 (SMA 20), $281.50, $271.25 (SMA 200), $258.68 and $254.50 (SMA 50).
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|292.8711
|Today Daily Change
|8.0745
|Today Daily Change %
|2.84
|Today daily open
|284.7966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|287.1488
|Daily SMA50
|252.6286
|Daily SMA100
|247.3366
|Daily SMA200
|271.6492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|290.2806
|Previous Daily Low
|270.9403
|Previous Weekly High
|338.2532
|Previous Weekly Low
|244.1306
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|282.8926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|278.3283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|273.731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|262.6655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|254.3907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|293.0714
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|301.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|312.4117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
