  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 7.80% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD bulls are making a late push in the session on Friday, after starting on the back foot. 
  • The price has been falling consecutively for going on eight weeks, with no sign of a change, as rallies continue to be sold. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

Weekly price action smashed through the $200 mark, a retest is being observed in the current week, however, so far only resulting in a rejection. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is resting a breached daily pennant structure, a break and closure above would be critical for the bulls. 

 

Spot rate:                   199.91

Relative change:      +7.80%

High:                          203.68

Low:                           186.58              

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

