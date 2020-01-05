Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: 100-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls

  • The No. 5 cryptocurrency stalls two-day recovery momentum.
  • BCH/USD - the main laggard among top 5 dominant cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) hit fresh seven-week highs in the overnight trades and since then has entered a phase of upside consolidation above the 222 handle. With the retracement, the price has stalled its two straight days of recovery, as the bulls catch a breath before the next leg higher.  The world’s fifth-most favorite digital asset, currently, trades close to the 224 level amid the weekend love prevalent across the crypto space. The coin posts small losses so far this Sunday, although it gains 0.50% over the last 24 hours. The market capitalization for BCH/USD stands at $4.10 billion.

BCH/USD daily chart

An inverse head and shoulders pattern was confirmed on the daily sticks last Friday after the price broke above the neckline placed near 213 levels. The pattern is usually seen as a bullish reversal after the BCH bulls staged a solid comeback from weekly lows of 191.77. Given the pattern validation, the No. 5 coin remains on track to conquer the pattern target of 262.95 over the coming weeks.

However, ahead of the aforementioned target, the bulls need to clear the immediate resistance aligned at the horizontal 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 229.61. Only a daily closing above the last would give the much-needed impetus to the buyers, in order to extend the bullish momentum in the near-term.

A failure to take out the 100-DMA hurdle, the sellers could regain control knocking-off the rates back to the now resistance-turned-support of the pattern neckline. The next support awaits at the bearish 50-DMA of 209.35, which could slow the pace of declines. Meanwhile, the horizontal 21-DMA support at 198.50 is the key level to beat for the bears further south.

BCH/USD Levels to watch

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 223.745
Today Daily Change -0.9553
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 224.4593
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 197.3374
Daily SMA50 210.185
Daily SMA100 229.4434
Daily SMA200 283.1483
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 227.1968
Previous Daily Low 217.1641
Previous Weekly High 225.7353
Previous Weekly Low 191.7762
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 223.3643
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 220.9966
Daily Pivot Point S1 218.6833
Daily Pivot Point S2 212.9074
Daily Pivot Point S3 208.6506
Daily Pivot Point R1 228.716
Daily Pivot Point R2 232.9728
Daily Pivot Point R3 238.7487

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls gathering pace for a test of $8,000

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls gathering pace for a test of $8,000

The BTC buyers are back this Sunday with great pomp and show, after a brief phase of upside consolidation seen on Saturday. Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, attempted to take out the 7,500-handle last hour, having resumed its Friday’s recovery momentum. 

More Bitcoin News

DASH Technical Analysis: Buy the dips circa $48 as demand remains unabated

DASH Technical Analysis: Buy the dips circa $48 as demand remains unabated

DASH/USD, with a market capitalization of $0.45 million, is one of the top performers amongst the top 30 widely traded crypto assets this Sunday. The No. 24 coin trades with strong bullish bias and rallies near 7% so far.

More DASH News

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: 100-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: 100-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls

Bitcoin Cash hit fresh seven-week highs in the overnight trades and since then has entered a phase of upside consolidation above the 222 handle. BCH/USD remains the main laggard among the top 5 dominant cryptocurrencies.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound

Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound

Weekend love for the crypto markets prevails, but for how long? Range play seems to be the story for top 3 most favorite crypto coins so far. Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second widely traded digital asset, posts small losses near $134 handle.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location