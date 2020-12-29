Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals

- Bitcoin Cash price had a massive 40% rally from December 23 until December 28.
- The digital asset seems to be poised for a massive correction according to several indicators.
BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon.
Bitcoin Cash price prepares for a pullback down to $300
On the 15-minutes chart the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal, similarly, on the 30-minutes chart, the indicator is on the verge of printing the same call within the next 30 minutes.
BCH/USD 15-minutes and 30-minutes charts
Furthermore, the TD Sequential indicator also presented a significant sell signal on the 12-hour chart which seems to be getting some continuation. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a strong resistance level at $354.
BCH/USD 12-hour chart
According to the IOMAP chart, the most critical support area is located between $325 and $335. A breakdown below this range can quickly push BCH price down to $300. Let’s take a look at the confluence detector to find out significant levels.
BCH IOMAP chart
It seems that on the way down there is only one significant support area between $345 and $344 which coincides with several SMAs and the previous hourly low and the Middle Bollinger Band on the 4-hour chart.
BCH Confluence Levels
When it comes to resistance above, the level at $350 seems to be the most critical point as it coincides with the previous hourly and 15-minutes highs and the Fib 61.8% level on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is at risk of a massive sell-off if it fails to clear $130
Litecoin (LTC) topped at $139.3 on December 27, and the bulls hit the pause button. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $128, down 4% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin price shows signs on imminent top, steep correction incoming
Bitcoin (BTC) may be well-positioned for a further increase with all bullish fundamentals in place; however, the short-term picture implies that the pioneer digital asset has reached a local top and started a downside correction.
India ponders Bitcoin tax law to target $5B market
India’s government could levy taxes on Bitcoin trading despite the lack of legal clarity for the country’s crypto space. India’s finance ministry has called for the enactment of Bitcoin (BTC) tax laws in the country.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.