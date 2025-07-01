- Bitcoin Cash edges higher towards a rising channel’s upper resistance, teasing a potential breakout.
- On-chain data indicates the BCH recovery run is approaching a high supply area.
- Bitcoin Cash’s Open Interest surges 25% in the last 24 hours, suggesting a sudden rise in optimism.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) ticks higher by over 3% at press time on Tuesday, marking a bullish start to July. A spike in BCH Open Interest supports the bullish technical outlook, suggesting a potential breakout from a rising channel pattern. However, the on-chain data indicates a high supply zone on the horizon that could hinder the uptrend.
On-chain data warns of a strong supply zone
Intotheblock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) indicator displays Bitcoin Cash’s “at-the-money” extending from $515 to $550 with a volume of 215K BCH. As the altcoin continues to rise, the immediate high supply zone, with 1.21 million BCH, lies between $550 and $712.
Typically, a recovery to a high supply zone results in a pullback as trapped holders realize profits or close positions at break-even.
Global In/Out of the Money indicator. Source: Intotheblock
On the other hand, the zone between $495 and $515 holds a volume of 941K BCH that could absorb the incoming supply.
BCH Open Interest surge signals increased optimism
Coinglass’ data indicates that BCH Open Interest (OI) surged by 25% in the last 24 hours, reaching $580 million. An increased buying activity fuels the OI spike, suggesting heightened optimism surrounding Bitcoin Cash.
The data further highlights increased wipeout of bearish-aligned traders as short liquidations in the last 24 hours hit $1.23 million compared to $235.74K in longs. Due to the liquidation imbalance, the long/short ratio rises to 1.0661, indicating a marginally greater number of active bullish positions.
Bitcoin Cash derivatives. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin Cash nears rising channel breakout
Bitcoin Cash extends its gains by over 3% at press time on Tuesday, maintaining its position above the $500 psychological mark. With a positive start to July, BCH also marks a new year-to-date high at $530.
The recovery in BCH challenges the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $523, drawn from the December 6 high of $640 to the April 7 low of $249. Alongside the Fibonacci level, the altcoin tests a local resistance trendline connected by May 8 and June 19 peaks. It is worth noting that a support trendline formed by the lows of April 16 and May 31 completes a rising channel pattern.
A clean push above the trendline could extend the uptrend towards a local resistance level of $551, which is close to the on-chain resistance of $550. Beyond this level, the December 6 high at $640 is a potential target zone.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator displays an uptrend in the MACD and signal lines, suggesting a successive rise in bullish momentum. The green histogram bars rising from the zero line add credence to the increased momentum.
Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering below the overbought boundary line at 67, pointing higher, suggesting heightened buying pressure.
BCH/USDT daily price chart.
However, a reversal from the resistance trendline could cause Bitcoin Cash to decline towards Friday’s low at $484.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Largest token unlock in July, PI risks sell-off
Pi Network (PI) recovers by 1% at press time on Wednesday after six consecutive bearish candles. The technical outlook indicates a bearish inclination in the days leading up to July’s biggest token unlock, while sentiments remain muted following the Pi2Day announcements.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, and XRP brace for correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of weakness mid-week as bullish momentum continues to fade. BTC extends its decline to trade below $106,000, while ETH and XRP slip below their key support levels, raising concerns of a deeper correction on the horizon.
Bitcoin’s slip to $105,000 fuels market pullback – FARTCOIN, SPX, ALGO lead the losses
Meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) and SPX6900 (SPX) are front-running the market pullback with double-digit losses in the last 24 hours. Algorand (ALGO) follows the downward trend as it fails to hold Tuesday’s strong opening, resulting in a 7% plunge.
Bitcoin, crypto market decline as Senate passes President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.5% in the early Asian session on Wednesday as the crypto market saw a downturn following fresh political tensions between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which narrowly passed the Senate.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.