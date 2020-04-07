Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH/USD bulls eyeing fast return into $300

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 0.85% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD bulls will need to break down some supply seen at the range of $250-260.
  • The next major target to tackle will be the $300, a breakout and closure above is key.

BCH/USD daily chart

The price was able to produce the biggest daily gain in over three weeks, as momentum returns to the upside. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action is moving within an ascending channels structure, slight right of breakout south, 60-minute support will be eyed at $250.

Spot rate:                 246.05

Relative change:    +0.85%

High:                        265.81

Low:                         252.33

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 259.5003
Today Daily Change 1.0645
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 258.4358
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 221.9828
Daily SMA50 272.2148
Daily SMA100 305.7729
Daily SMA200 270.3602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 259.7876
Previous Daily Low 231.1986
Previous Weekly High 249.8177
Previous Weekly Low 204.4384
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 248.8666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.1196
Daily Pivot Point S1 239.8271
Daily Pivot Point S2 221.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 211.2381
Daily Pivot Point R1 268.4161
Daily Pivot Point R2 278.3964
Daily Pivot Point R3 297.0051

 

 

Yesterday, Ether made a strong impact and shot its dominance level up 10%, easily surpassing the SMA200 and registering one of the most significant upward movements in one day since records began.

XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion 

ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.

EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

