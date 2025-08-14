- Bitcoin Cash trades in the green on Thursday after setting a new yearly high in the previous session.
- Derivatives and on-chain data signal bullish momentum, with Open Interest climbing and a buy-dominant phase emerging.
- Technical outlook supports a rally continuation, with targets set beyond the $700 mark.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading above $621 at the time of writing on Thursday after hitting a new yearly high, fueled by Bitcoin (BTC) surge to an all-time high. The bullish momentum continues to strengthen, driven by rising Open Interest and a buy-dominant phase. The technical outlook suggests rally continuation with bulls targeting levels beyond $700.
Bitcoin Cash on-chain and derivatives data show bullish bias
CryptoQuant data, as shown in the graph below, highlights buying pressure on Bitcoin Cash. The Futures Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for BCH has flipped positive on Sunday and has been constantly increasing so far this week. This metric measures the cumulative difference between market buy and sell volumes over 3 months. When the 90-day CVD is positive and increasing, it suggests the Taker Buy Dominant Phase, while a negative and decreasing value indicates the Taker Sell Dominant Phase.
BCH Futures Taker CVD chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Adding to this optimism, CoinGlass’ data shows that the futures OI in Bitcoin Cash at exchanges reached the highest yearly level of $683.96 million on Wednesday, levels not seen since April 10, 2024. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BCH price rally.
Bitcoin Cash Open Interest chart. Source: CoinGlass
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Bulls aiming for levels beyond $700
Bitcoin Cash price reached a new yearly high of $634.3 on Wednesday, having rallied over 9% so far this week. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades around $622, nearing its key resistance at $640.
If BCH continues its upward trend and closes above the $640 level on a daily basis, it could extend the gains toward its next resistance level at $719.5.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 64, above the neutral value of 50 and points upward, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Tuesday, generating buy signals and also showed rising green histogram bars above its neutral level, further supporting the bullish thesis.
BCH/USDT daily chart
However, if BCH faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest its daily support at $542.5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash hits new yearly high, BTC reaches all-time high
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading above $621 at the time of writing on Thursday after hitting a new yearly high, fueled by Bitcoin (BTC) surge to an all-time high. The bullish momentum continues to strengthen, driven by rising Open Interest and a buy-dominant phase.
Crypto All-Time High Season: OKB hits record high as Arbitrum and Raydium follow
OKB (OKB), Arbitrum (ARB), and Raydium (RAY) rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market hits an all-time high of over $4.15 trillion on Thursday. The technical outlook and the broader market sentiment suggest further gains.
Bullish surges 83% on first day of trading following IPO
Bullish (BLSH) shares surged 83% to $68 on Wednesday — its first trading day — following its Initial Public Offering (IPO), where it raised $1.1 billion from investors. Crypto exchange Bullish ended its premiere trading day on a high note following its IPO on Wednesday.
Bitcoin reaches new all-time high after soft CPI boosts rate cut bets
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high on Wednesday, rising above $124,000, one month after establishing a record high in July, according to data from crypto exchange Binance. This marks the fourth time that the top crypto is establishing a record high in 2025.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.