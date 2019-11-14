BCH/USD fell from $289.15 to $284.80 this Wednesday.

The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions.

BCH/USD is on course of charting two straight bearish sessions. This Wednesday, BCH/USD fell from $289.15 to $284.80 and has fallen further to $284.25 so far this Thursday. The hourly breakdown of Wednesday shows us that after encountering intraday resistance at $288.10, the price has been on a steady decline. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing market volatility. The price has found immediate support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve.

BCH/USD daily chart

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 53.85.

