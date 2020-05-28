Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD down 0.5% on the day after breaking trendline resistance

- Bitcoin Cash recovers above $230 but fails to sustain gains towards $240.
- BCH/USD upside is limited by the 50 SMA culminating in a 0.5% loss during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Cash is trading side by side the other major cryptocurrencies. Choppy markets have become the norm this week except for Bitcoin (BTC), which not only broke above the resistance at $9,000 but also closed in on the next hurdle at $9,300. BCH/USD continues with the struggle to sustain the uptrend.
The break above the key descending triangle opened the door for gains above $230. Very little progress has been made towards the next important zone at $240. Instead, the price has stalled at the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range. BCH/USD is exchanging hands at $231 while the bulls try to hold onto the support at $230.
Looking at the applied technical indicators, Bitcoin Cash is unlikely to continue with the uptrend in the near term. What is likely is a consolidation period above $230. This will give the buyers ample time to gather the strength they need for gains towards $240 and $250 respectively. The RSI is moving sideways after stalling at 55 while the MACD shows that buyers have more influence over the price, although they lacked a catalyst to sustain the break above the trendline resistance.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
