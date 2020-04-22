Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD critical range breakout of $250-200 will spark an explosive move

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 5.80% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action has offered little over the last five weeks, with an explosive range-breakout eyed. 
  • A chunky upside barrier should be noted at $250, with support down at $200

BCH/USD daily chart

Trading conditions are tight, as the daily price action moves within a range-block.

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

Bulls enjoyed an explosive breakout from a narrowing range block formation, inviting a fresh wave of buying pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                232.40

Relative change:    +5.80%

High:                        234.00

Low:                         217.87

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 232.6556
Today Daily Change 12.8940
Today Daily Change % 5.87
Today daily open 219.7616
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 235.9353
Daily SMA50 234.9247
Daily SMA100 306.3861
Daily SMA200 268.9696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 223.7855
Previous Daily Low 215.7607
Previous Weekly High 245.5439
Previous Weekly Low 206.3545
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 220.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 218.8262
Daily Pivot Point S1 215.7531
Daily Pivot Point S2 211.7445
Daily Pivot Point S3 207.7282
Daily Pivot Point R1 223.7779
Daily Pivot Point R2 227.7941
Daily Pivot Point R3 231.8027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

More Ripple News

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low). 

More Tron News

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location