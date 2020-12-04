Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH consolidates above 293.00 inside symmetrical triangle

- BCH/USD wavers inside a range below 298.00 amid bearish MACD.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters, eight-day-old triangle restricts immediate moves.
BCH/USD rises to 293.83, up 0.50% intraday, during early Friday. Even so, the crypto pair keeps the two-day-old trading range below 298.00 while also respecting a short-term symmetrical triangle formation established from November 24.
Although bearish MACD suggests another failure by the BCH/USD buyers to cross the 298.00 round-figure, any further upside will be challenged by the stated triangle’s resistance line, at 301.80 now. Also acting as an immediate upside barrier is the 300.00 threshold.
In a case where the quote rises past-301.80, a November-end top near 322.63 will gain the market’s attention.
On the contrary, 284.50 and the triangle’s support around 282.90 can challenge the pair’s short-term downside ahead of a 200-bar SMA level of 270.80.
While BCH/USD bears can eye for the late-November low near 252.40 on the downside break of the stated triangle, multiple supports around 250.00, 241.00 and the previous month’s low near 231.00 can challenge the quote’s additional weakness.
BCH/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|292.0621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.4790
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|292.5411
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|281.907
|Daily SMA50
|268.1977
|Daily SMA100
|251.6039
|Daily SMA200
|252.808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|297.4211
|Previous Daily Low
|285.988
|Previous Weekly High
|372.4834
|Previous Weekly Low
|252.3832
|Previous Monthly High
|372.4834
|Previous Monthly Low
|231.5318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|290.3554
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|293.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|286.5457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|280.5502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|275.1125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|297.9788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|303.4166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|309.412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
