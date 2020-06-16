- BCH perpetual swaps are now available at BitMEX.
- BCH/USD is supported by thechnical barriers clustered around $235.00.
BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments. The launch was announced earlier this year. Also, the platform supports Ethereum and XRP.
BitMEX users will be able to trade BCH with leverage of up to 25 times. Moreover, according to the contract specification, there is no need to own BCH to trade the contract.
Traders who use the BCH/USD perpetual swap will see their Bitcoin balance grow or decrease accordingly.
The CEO of BitMEX Arthur Hayes announced the launch and asked the community which coin they would like to see next.
BCHUSD perp swap is now live. Which shitcoin should @BitMEXdotcom list next?
BCH/USD: Technical picture
At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has gained 3.5% of its value on a day-to-day basis; however, the short-term trend remains bearish.
The local support is created by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and and the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band around $235.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may continue to $230.00 and May 15 low of $224.29. This barrier is likely to stop the decline and trigger an upside correction.
On the upside, the critical resistance is created by $240.00. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction towards $244.45 (1-hour SMA200).
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
On a daily chart, the above-mentioned support of $235.00 is also reinforced by daily SMA100. It means that this area may serve as an effective backstop for the sellers in the short-run. The resistance on a daily chart is created by SMA50 at $244.00 and confirms the short-term picture.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market saved by the Bell, round 1
When everything pointed out that the sales that had appeared in the last hours would damage the structure of the market, Bitcoin turned around and saved the situation.
XRP/USD regained the ground, $0.2000 is still a dream
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1916, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, in the recent 24 hours, the coin has gained nearly 3%, having recovered from May 15 low of $0.1822.
ETH/USD knocking on descending trendline resistance
Ethereum made a run for $240 after another dive to $220 on Monday. The trend reversal overcame the resistance at several levels including $225 and the 38.2% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $290 to a swing low of $218.
Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX
BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.