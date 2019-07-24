Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bears continue to press down on key support areas

- Bitcoin Cash languishing in bear pressure following $300 support break.
- Oversold levels suggest that a reversal impends in the coming sessions.
The gradual selloff in the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin Cash press hard on possible support targets. In fact, the entire market is painted red on Wednesday BCH/USD correcting lower 3.23%.
The retreat from the hurdle at $340 has seen Bitcoin Cash price depreciated in value significantly forming a lower low pattern below the descending trendline resistance. While $300 level held though most of the trading yesterday, the bears engaged full throttle gears sending BCH/USD below the key 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The move further pressed down on $300 resulting in a dip under $285.
Support has since been formed at $282 and a shallow correcting is battling $290 resistance. The full stochastic oscillator shows Bitcoin Cash having reached oversold levels. Buyers are calling for a reversal from the dip especially with the oscillator stepping above the oversold region (above 30). The bulls must ensure to pull Bitcoin Cash above $300 to ensure in order to crypto out of the bear range.
BCH/USD 1-h chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
