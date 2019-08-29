Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD back to the drawing board; testing $280 key support

- BCH/USD failure to rise above $325 resistance cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective.
- Technical indicators show Bitcoin Cash $280 support in danger, especially with the looming declines.
Bitcoin Cash has been dancing at the edge of a cliff since the beginning of the week. The failure to rise above $325 resistance last week cast a spell on several support areas rendering them ineffective. The support at $320 did little to stop the drop below the 100 Simple Moving Average and the 50 SMA. The rejuvenated bulls forced Bitcoin on the key support at $310 resulting in a sharp drop below $300.
While the sharp drop thrust BCH below $290 support, the next support target at $280 appears to be holding ground. The price is flirting with $281 at press time, although the trend has a southward inclination.
Technical indicators show Bitcoin Cash $280 support in danger, especially with the looming declines. The full stochastic is deep in the oversold. Unless the stochastic revamps the trend with a reversal above 30, we can expect BCH to continue pressing down on the support zone between $280 and $260. The trend observed with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further cements the bears’ position on the market.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
