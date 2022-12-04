The crypto currency benchmark BTC/USD returns to a familiar zone - 17106-16986 supply zone.
BTC/USD has struggled to hold since the beginning of November 2022, as indicated on the attached chart. Only one breakthrough lifted prices to the 17994 - 17873 zone but failed to continue and pulled back below 17106-16986.
The recent move from the 16000 - 16220 area has created some hope among technical traders; this could be the final run to break the barrier, but it remains to be seen as BTC/USD consolidates at the time of writing. The price consolidation will likely continue at 17106-16986 until it breaks and takes off or pulls back to the previous support zone indicated on the chart.
The weekly chart has a strong support zone at 15445-17160, an area I pointed out in my analysis in December 2021 when BTC/USD was at 40656.
BTC/USD 30 minutes price chart 4/12/2022
BTC/USD weekly price chart 4/12/2022
