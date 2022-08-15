Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today - TradingLounge.
Bitcoin Headline News Today:Skybridge Expects Bitcoin to Reach $300K In 6 years.
Crypto Market Summary Elliott Wave Analysis : ETH to above 2000 and Bitcoin above 25000 and the next step is to secure these levels are the tested support.
The Elliott Wave structure is suggesting higher moves, that could occur rather quickly because of the series of one's and two's with the Elliott Wave structure, however the tested support with a Classic TradingLevels pattern is the next step in the pattern recognition that you're looking for as the trade setup.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Risk On.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
