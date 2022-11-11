Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Bitcoin Headline News: Major VC Firm Sequoia Capital Marks FTX Investment to $0 — Says 'Liquidity Crunch Has Created Solvency Risk for FTX'.
Crypto Market Summary : 20,000 as support and the market is bullish, if not then its bearish.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: See video, working two counts that will becomes clear a few trading sessions for the larger trend direction.
Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BlockFi limits platform activity, including a halt on client withdrawals
"We intend to communicate as frequently as possible [...] but anticipate that this will be less frequent than what our clients and other stakeholders are used to." Crypto lender BlockFi has halted client withdrawals on its platform.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Whales that sold the top are now buying ETH, should you?
Ethereum price lacks strength and is likely to oscillate between the $1,280 and $1,080 barriers for the foreseeable future. Whales holding 100 to 10,000 ETH are gobbling up the altcoin after the recent selling frenzy.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
XRP price pulled off a 22% rally on November 10 after enduring a devastating crash similar to ETH and BTC. The bounce was catalyzed by a response to XRP's first retest of the parallel channel's median line since surging through the barrier on September 19.
Bitcoin price rebounds by 14% as US inflation eases
Bitcoin price is witnessing an applaudable retaliation following the monsoon-style crash experienced earlier in the week. As the price ascends, investors question whether or not a secure market bottom is in. Key levels have been identified to gauge BTC's next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.