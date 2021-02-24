Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum ETH Technical analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: Crypto's are correcting, but it is a bullish correction and buying opportunities.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave 4 bullish correction.
Trading Levels: Bitcoin ABC Wave 4 target is the Medium Level ML4|40,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short traders can move stops lower.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could rise 15% after the recent sell-off
Ethereum price went as low as $1,355 during the recent sell-off. However, a closer look reveals that aggressive buyers around the 2018 highs pushed ETH’s one-day close to $1,577. As a result, ETH could see its market value increase shortly.
Dogecoin bounces off make or break level but bulls aren’t out of the woods
DOGE/USD holds on to the previous bounce-off key SMA while picking up bids near 0.0480 during early Wednesday. The altcoin recently picked up bids as RSI bounces off oversold territory. RSI recovery from oversold area backs the latest run-up.
LTC/BTC Price Analysis: M-formation to lure in the bulls
LTC/BTC is offering the potential for an upside opportunity as the price meets a demand area and is due for a correction. The following is an analysis of the daily chart and a bearish impulse of six consecutive lower lows, highs and bearish closes.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market menaced as it bleeds amid $6 billion liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are gasping for air after corrections occurred across the board. The bloodshed has seen Bitcoin lose over 14% in 24 hours, testing support at $45,000. Ethereum did not ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.