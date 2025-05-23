Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao denied claims of acting as a facilitator for World Liberty Financial in Pakistan.

WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman stated that the company's discussions with Pakistan government officials never revolved around foreign policies.

The allegations stem from a Wall Street Journal article claiming that CZ facilitated conversations between WLFI and members of the Pakistani government.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) on Friday refuted claims by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it leveraged Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to facilitate discussions during a business trip to Pakistan. The crypto project also denied allegations that it talked with Pakistani officials about matters related to the US government.

Binance's CZ and World Liberty Financial push back on WSJ report

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) co-founder Zak Folkman denied a Wall Street Journal report alleging they collaborated to facilitate discussions between the DeFi platform and Pakistan government officials.

In an X post on Friday, CZ described the report as a "hit piece" used to draw attention through Cunningham's Law, which suggests the best way to get the right answer on the internet is to post the wrong answer first.

CZ revealed that he was interviewed by the PR team of the WSJ and claimed that he was asked several questions with "wrong and negative assumptions."

He also rejected the suggestion that he acted as a "fixer" or facilitator for WLFI during its international engagements in Pakistan.

Likewise, Folkman blasted the WSJ article, insisting there was no coordinated effort between Binance and WLFI to promote the company in Pakistan.

The WLFI co-founder shared that he and his team traveled to Pakistan, where they met with Bilal bin Saqib, the country's chief advisor for its crypto council, who Folkman revealed has been a long-time friend.

Folkman refuted the WSJ's accusations that US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff and his son, Zach Wiitkoff, have been working in connection to establish relationships for the Trump administration and WLFI.

He highlighted that the company did not discuss foreign policy in Pakistan and has "never coordinated with the US government."

This is not the first time the WSJ has released claims that CZ has denied. The publication alleged in April that the Binance founder gave evidence against Justin Sun in his case with the US Department of Justice after CZ announced he was appointed a “strategic advisor” to the Pakistan crypto council.

It also posted in March that the Trump family has been in talks with CZ to buy a stake in Binance US.

CZ stated that the publication is a "mouthpiece" for "forces in the US," whose aim is to hinder the country from becoming the crypto capital of the world.