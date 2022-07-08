Bitcoin gained 6% on Thursday, ending the day around $21,600 and developing gains on Friday to $22,400, pulling back to 21,800 (+7.2% in 24 hours) at the time of writing. Ethereum added 6.5% to $1240, while other leading altcoins gained between 1.9% (BNB) and 3.2% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 5% overnight to $962bn. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 2 points to 20 by Friday and remains in “extreme fear” mode.
As we can see, the first and second cryptocurrencies outperform the rest of the market, indicating a recovery in demand among professional investors following the strengthening of stock indices.
Since the beginning of the month, BTCUSD has gained more than 17%, which looks like an impressive result but only at first glance. The thing is, bitcoin was driven as low as possible by the end of June, and the current remarkable rise is just a recovery to the levels of 3 weeks ago.
BTCUSD is still below its 200-week average and sold off again today on its approaches, indicating a significant supply overhang from sellers.
Bloomberg believes the crypto market has bottomed out, and BTC will resume its offensive in the next six months.
According to Bank Of America, the number of active cryptocurrency users is down more than 50% from its peak in November last year. At the same time, consumer interest in digital assets remains at a reasonably high level.
A US investor has filed a class-action lawsuit in California court against Solana and its partners, accusing them of illegally profiting from selling SOL tokens as a security.
The developers of Ethereum continue to test the transition to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. They announced the successful migration of the Sepolia test network to PoS.
The developers of Shiba Inu reported on the current state of development of new ecosystem components and announced the launch of its stablecoin.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.