Bitcoin (BTC) held support around $34,000 over the weekend and is approaching resistance around $40,000-$42,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has been consolidating for nearly a month as buyers established a solid base around $30,000.
A breakout from the range would yield further upside towards $50,000. However, sellers remain in control given strong overhead resistance.
Bitcoin was trading around $39,300 at press time and is up about 9% over the past 24-hours.
The short-term trend is improving as price returned above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart.
There is immediate resistance at $40,000 which could limit upside, especially as the relative strength index (RSI) appears overbought on the four-hour chart.
Minor support is seen around $34,000 which is the mid-point of the short-term range. If support holds, a decisive breakout above $42,000 could shift the downtrend from May.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
