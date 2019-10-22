- On average, around five Bitcoin ATMs are being installed every single day.
- North America alone consists of 76.3% of all global Bitcoin ATMs.
As per data from Coin ATM Radar, the number of Bitcoin ATMs has increased by 50% worldwide. In the past year, a total of 1,900 Bitcoin ATMs were installed globally, which is an average of around five Bitcoin ATMs installed per day.
ATM installations were contributed by the top Bitcoin ATM manufacturers including CoinCloud with 374 ATMs, CoinFlip with 348 ATMs, Bitcoin Depot with 312 ATMs, Coinsource with 277 ATMs, Rockitcoin with 207 ATMs, Bitcoin of America with 204 ATMs, PayDepot with 184 ATMs, local coin with 169 ATMs, iQCashNow with 147 ATMs and digital mint with 132 ATMs. The data suggest that Bitcoin will expand in the future.
Presently, North America is leading with 76.3% of all global Bitcoin ATMs. Most of the ATMs are concentrated in the United States, which has 64.5% of the worldwide total. Europe secures the second spot with 19.7%, while Asia has 2.3% and South America only 1.1%. The Bitcoin ATM industry is vital for Bitcoin adoption as it enables users to quickly convert Bitcoin into cash and vice versa, making Bitcoin easy-to-use for daily purposes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.