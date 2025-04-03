The US will impose reciprocal tariffs on international trading partners based on half of each country's respective rates.

The baseline tariffs will be 10% on all imports and 25% on foreign-made cars.

Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Solana and XRP, saw major declines following the tariff announcement.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire crypto market saw a quick correction on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcements based on half of each country's respective rates. The tariffs also include a 10% baseline tariff on imports and 25% on foreign-made automobiles.

Following the announcement, Bitcoin fell 2% while Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) noted declines of 4%, 3% and 4%, respectively, according to FXStreet asset price page.

Bitcoin, crypto react sharply as Trump tariffs spark market volatility

In the "Make America Wealthy Again" event at the White House on Wednesday, President Trump announced global reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, with Canada and Mexico as exceptions.

The tariffs will affect 185 countries, making it one of the largest tariffs in US history. The tariffs will be 50% of the rates imposed by a country on the US, with a 10% baseline for other countries not listed among the 185.

Tariffs on cars will go live on Thursday and baseline tariffs on Saturday, while reciprocal tariffs will commence on April 9.

The tariff announcement sparked major declines across top cryptocurrencies, with the entire crypto market capitalization dropping by 5%.

Bitcoin declined 2%, falling toward $83,000 at publication time. Top altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Solana also took quick hits, diving 4%, 3% and 4%, respectively.

As a result, crypto futures liquidations accelerated to $511.77 million in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Bitcoin traders had the highest share of liquidations worth $179.71 million. The decline in crypto prices reflects a broader risk-off sentiment in the financial markets.

“The initial market ‘shock’ may likely spike volatility, but it should be a short-term effect. As for long-lasting ones, a lot will depend on how quickly the market adjusts to major changes,” Arthur Azizov, Founder of B2 Ventures told FXStreet.

The traditional stock market also saw sharp declines after the tariff announcements. The S&P 500 fell 3.7%, erasing $2 trillion of its market cap.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on the harsh declines across US stocks in a Wednesday interview on Bloomberg TV, stating that "the Nasdaq peaked on DeepSeek day so that's a Mag 7 problem, not a MAGA problem."

Several other crypto asset categories saw declines, including Artificial Intelligence, Memes, Real-world assets (RWA) and DePIN sectors dropping by 4%, 3%, 4% and 2%, respectively.