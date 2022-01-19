Bitcoin and Ripple unfold correction before turning down – Elliott Wave analysis

Crypto market is still slow and current intraday decline still looks corrective pullback within, so still be aware of jump into towards 2.17T – 2.27T area before we will see a bearish continuation.
Bitcoin, BTCUSD is coming lower on the intraday basis, but ideally for wave (b) only, so we may see another intraday recovery for wave c) soon, either as part of a bearish triangle pattern or alternatively maybe even flat if retests 45k resistance level.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Ripple, XRPUSD is coming nicely lower within wave »c« of an a-b-c setback in wave B and support may not be far away. So, be aware of that jump/spike into wave C towards 0.81 – 0.86 resistance area soon and then watch out for a bearish continuation.
Ripple 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Axie Infinity price signals 30% upside potential as AXS ends the downtrend
Axie Infinity price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high on November 6, 2021. However, the brutal downtrend found a support confluence, leading to a bottom and a potential reversal. Axie Infinity price dropped nearly 60% from its all-time high at $165.25 on November 6, 2021.
XRP price enters consolidation, Ripple at risk of plunging 48%
XRP price has continued to set lower highs as Ripple failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. The cross-border remittance token could now be at risk of a sharp decline if it slices below a critical line of defense. The prevailing chart pattern projects a bearish target at $0.38.
Cardano price bullish reversal pattern could launch ADA toward $1.96
Cardano price has sliced above a crucial resistance barrier, which validated a bullish chart pattern. However, momentum declined as ADA retraced slightly, testing a critical line of defense before the Ethereum killer targets bigger aspirations.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA likely to rally 18% as bears face the ax
Decentraland price has been retesting a crucial support area for roughly two weeks. Although it seems the altcoin lacks volatility, it is forming a bullish setup, suggesting that a reversal is around the corner.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.