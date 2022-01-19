Bitcoin and Ripple unfold correction before turning down – Elliott Wave analysis

Crypto market is still slow and current intraday decline still looks corrective pullback within, so still be aware of jump into towards 2.17T – 2.27T area before we will see a bearish continuation.

Bitcoin, BTCUSD is coming lower on the intraday basis, but ideally for wave (b) only, so we may see another intraday recovery for wave c) soon, either as part of a bearish triangle pattern or alternatively maybe even flat if retests 45k resistance level.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis

Ripple, XRPUSD is coming nicely lower within wave »c« of an a-b-c setback in wave B and support may not be far away. So, be aware of that jump/spike into wave C towards 0.81 – 0.86 resistance area soon and then watch out for a bearish continuation.

Ripple 1h Elliott Wave analysis

