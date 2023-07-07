Bitcoin and Ethereum Prediction - Elliott Wave Analysis
Content Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD.
Summary: Bitcoin has a bullish structure that can reach 50,000. In the short term the Wave ii) correction can can retrace to 28,000 as Elliott Wave count (c) of ii) uncompleted.
ETHEREUM: Also has a very bullish stance and is also retracing lower as Wave ii).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Ethereum whales are on a selling spree
Ethereum price continues to hover below the $2,000 psychological level with no directional bias in sight. As Bitcoin price continues to move sideways, the threat of a further collapse intensifies, especially if the big crypto gives away the $30,000 support floor.
XRP price likely to rally to new all-time high of $9 says analyst
XRP price suffered a steep decline in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple in 2020 and took another hit after the financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies in June 2023.
Shiba Inu price recovery is likely, on-chain metrics suggest
Shiba Inu has observed a surge in on-chain activity since the end of June, with a rise in demand for the meme coin among market participants. The token’s supply on exchanges has also declined considerably.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.