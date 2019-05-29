Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are only going to further push higher according to senior BitPay executive.

The growing business interest and endorsement is something that has fueled the bull run according to Sonny Singh.

A BitPay senior executive was speaking with Bloomberg recently in an interview, calling that Bitcoin is only set to expand further higher from its current price.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Sonny Singh said that the increased business interest and endorsement in cryptocurrencies has been fueling the large market-wide bull run.

He said:

You’re starting to see that these currencies have real use cases around the world, and it’s making people really excited now because they can see the light at the end of the tunnel for these use cases.

Bitcoin is on a strong bull run, since the start of the year it has gained well over 160%, recently moving to highs just shy of the $9000 mark.

BTC/USD daily chart