Crypto total market chart is trying to turn down from 78,6% Fibonacci intraday retracement. If we are on the right path, then Crypto market can see another intraday slow down so be aware of further sideways consolidation before a sell-off occurs.
BTCUSD may now have a completed wave »c« and with current slow down for wave »d«, a bearish triangle looks more and more probable scenario, so watch out for a bearish continuation once subwave »e« of (4) is fully completed.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis
BCHUSD is still slow and sideways and bearish triangle within wave 4 can be approaching the end or it's still in progress. Anyway, sooner or later watch out for that drop into new lows for wave 5.
Bitcoin Cash 1h Elliott Wave analysis
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price prepares for 25% correction as Avalanche sets up double top
AVAX price created two equal tops at $127.69 on November 30 and December 22, signaling a reversal soon. So far, Avalanche price has dropped 9% and is likely to crash another 25% to $90.79. A daily close above the double top at $127.69 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price is showing a resurgence of buyers as it retests the $1.015 resistance level. A minor retracement to $0.956 first will allow buyers to trigger a 15% leg-up to $1.102. If Ripple produces a swing low below $0.688, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Terra's LUNA to face extreme selling pressure at $105
LUNA price action outperforms the broader cryptocurrency market by making consecutive new all-time highs. Massive gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen warn that a mean reversion is incoming. Oscillator values confirm extreme overbought conditions.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.