Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied claims he is seeking a pardon from the Trump administration.

CZ also stated that there has been no discussion with President Trump's family or anyone for an ownership stake in Binance US.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump's family is in talks to partner with the company's US arm.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) denied reports on Thursday that claimed he is seeking an official pardon from President Donald Trump's administration. This comes after The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg published reports alleging that President Trump's family has been exploring a deal with Binance, including a pardon for the company's founder.

CZ clears air on pardon rumors

This follows a report from The Wall Street Journal stating that the former Binance CEO has been "pushing for the Trump administration to grant him a pardon."

"Sorry to disappoint. The WSJ article got the facts wrong," CZ stated in an X post on Thursday.

He claimed that the allegations could be the work of "special forces" from the previous presidential administration's so-called "War on Crypto." Zhao also denied claims that the Trump family is seeking a deal with Binance to own a stake in its US arm.

"I have had no discussions of a Binance US deal with … well, anyone," he added.

Zhao spent four months in a US prison in 2024 following his guilty plea to charges including failure to implement adequate anti-money laundering (AML) procedures on the Binance US exchange.

The Wall Street Journal's report suggested President Trump's family representatives held talks to hold a financial stake in Binance's US arm. It claimed that Binance reached out to Trump's allies last year, seeking to strike a deal with the President during his campaign.

The report alleges that Trump's World Liberty Financial (WLFI) was involved in the discussion, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg also released a report alleging claims similar to those of The Wall Street Journal. The report mentioned that Binance and WLFI are exploring a partnership that involves creating a US Dollar stablecoin.

4 x2 FUD, with a history



So, Bloomberg was the “another media” in my earlier post. They just published their baseless hit piece after WSJ, with statements:



“It's not clear what stage the discussions have reached or whether they’ll result in any transactions or ventures”… https://t.co/xV1oFme0Vz — CZ BNB (@cz_binance) March 13, 2025

However, CZ also refuted their claims. "I/Binance have no business deals with WLF or the people mentioned in their article. We also did not buy any of the WLF coins," he wrote on X.